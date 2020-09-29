Jurgen Klopp delivers latest transfer update for Liverpool FC fans

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that it is unlikely that Liverpool FC will make any new signings before the close of the transfer window next week.

The Reds have been linked with a whole host of players throughout the summer window but they have so far only made three major signings ahead of this season.

Liverpool FC have brought in Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos, Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich and Diogo Jota from Wolves as Klopp looks to build a squad capable of defending their Premier League title this season.

With the extended transfer window set to close on 5 October, the Reds could still be linked with some further signings before the deadline next week.

However, Klopp has now revealed that he is not expecting the Reds to make any new signings before the deadline on Monday.

Speaking in an interview before Liverpool FC’s clash with Arsenal on Monday night, Klopp said: “I don’t expect a lot, to be honest.

“The centre-half position – you think you are well covered, we have three absolutely top, top, top-class centre-halves, young players in behind, Fabinho in the back hand if you want, and then all of a sudden three players are out for a few days.

“That’s not nice but you cannot, we cannot, sort that in the transfer market, to be honest, because that’s just not possible and we will not even try.

“I think if nothing more serious happens, I hope we don’t have to try that, but if the situation stays like it is in the moment then no, nothing will happen.

“For all the rest, I think we are in quite a good place now squad-wise and what will happen in the outgoing side, I have no idea in the moment. We will see.”

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title in style last season as they ended up 18 points ahead of Manchester City in the top-flight table.

The Reds are aiming to defend their crown this season as they aim to try and win the title for the second year running.

The Merseyside outfit will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to face Aston Villa in the top flight.

