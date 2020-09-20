Jurgen Klopp gives Liverpool FC transfer update after Thiago Alcantara signing

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool FC won’t be forced into selling any of his squad following the arrival of Thiago Alcantara at Anfield.

Thiago completed a £20m move to Liverpool FC from Bayern Munich on Friday following months of transfer speculation linking the Spanish midfielder with a switch to the Merseyside outfit.

The 29-year-old’s transfer fee could rise to £25m if adds-ons are activated after Thiago put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the Premier League champions.

Thiago will have to compete with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner for a starting spot in midfield.

Wijnaldum has less than 12 months left to run on his current Liverpool FC deal to raise question marks about his future at the 18-time English champions.

The Netherlands international has been linked with a potential switch to La Liga giants FC Barcelona following the appointment of his compatriot Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou.

However, Klopp is adamant that Thiago’s signing won’t mean that the Liverpool FC manager is under pressure to sell.

“If it (Thiago signing) happens it has no impact on anyone’s future in a negative way,” Klopp is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“No one has to leave if someone comes in or anything like that. It has no impact.”

Klopp added: “Sometimes you buy before you sell, sometimes you sell before you buy – there’s different scenarios.

“Sometimes you earn it back differently but what is true for us is what we earned on football, we spend on football. That is the short summary of the club’s philosophy and one of the key points.

“We are consistently looking at improvement and I cannot promise we will do something and I cannot say it is 100 per cent sure we don’t.

“It’s a developing situation – a player could come to me and say, ‘boss, I want to go’ – I don’t expect that but it can happen and then we have to react.”

The Reds were 4-3 winners against Leeds United at Anfield in their Premier League opener last week.

Liverpool FC will face Chelsea FC in their second Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

The Merseyside outfit have also signed Greece international Kostas Tsimikas in an £11.75m deal from Olympiacos in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Liverpool FC have won the Premier League and the Champions League in the last two seasons.

