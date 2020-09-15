Kylian Mbappe wants Liverpool FC or Man United move next summer – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

France superstar Kylian Mbappe is plotting a move to Liverpool FC or Manchester United in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Times, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Paris Saint-Germain forward is prepared to spend one more season at the Ligue 1 side before Mbappe seeks a move to the Premier League next term.

The same article states that the Ligue 1 giants have attempted to convince Mbappe to commit to a new deal at the Parc des Princes but the France star is adamant about a move.

According to the same story, the World Cup winner is a long-term admirer of Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool FC team following the Merseyside outfit’s recent decorated spell under the German head coach.

The report adds that Mbappe is also interested in a move to Manchester United and the PSG star could be an alternative to Jadon Sancho if the Red Devils are still struggling to sign the England international by the end of next summer.

The Times go on to suggest the English champions could look to sign Mbappe given their front three will be approaching 30 years old at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Liverpool FC were 4-3 winners against Leeds United in their Premier League opener at Anfield on Saturday afternoon thanks to Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick.

The title holders will return to top-flight action with a trip to bitter rivals Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool FC have won the Champions League, the Premier League, the Fifa World Club Cup and the Uefa Super Cup under Klopp.

