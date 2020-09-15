Kylian Mbappe wants Liverpool FC or Man United move next summer – report

Kylian Mbappe could move to Liverpool FC or Manchester United next season, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 15 September 2020, 08:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

France superstar Kylian Mbappe is plotting a move to Liverpool FC or Manchester United in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Times, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Paris Saint-Germain forward is prepared to spend one more season at the Ligue 1 side before Mbappe seeks a move to the Premier League next term.

The same article states that the Ligue 1 giants have attempted to convince Mbappe to commit to a new deal at the Parc des Princes but the France star is adamant about a move.

According to the same story, the World Cup winner is a long-term admirer of Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool FC team following the Merseyside outfit’s recent decorated spell under the German head coach.

The report adds that Mbappe is also interested in a move to Manchester United and the PSG star could be an alternative to Jadon Sancho if the Red Devils are still struggling to sign the England international by the end of next summer.

The Times go on to suggest the English champions could look to sign Mbappe given their front three will be approaching 30 years old at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Liverpool FC were 4-3 winners against Leeds United in their Premier League opener at Anfield on Saturday afternoon thanks to Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick.

The title holders will return to top-flight action with a trip to bitter rivals Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool FC have won the Champions League, the Premier League, the Fifa World Club Cup and the Uefa Super Cup under Klopp.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Reece James
Reece James sends message to Chelsea FC signings after 3-1 win at Brighton
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Dimitar Berbatov: The one signing Man United need to ‘complete’ their squad
Ian Wright
Ian Wright raves about summer Chelsea FC signing
Mason Mount
Mason Mount reacts to Chelsea FC’s summer signings
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United prepared to offer £23m for 19-year-old Ligue 1 teenager – report
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp makes prediction about Leeds United this season
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Gary Lineker
‘Woah’: Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC star’s goal in 3-1 win at Brighton
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic talks New York drama, Nadal in Rome, and his two biggest tennis goals
Man United legend Ryan Giggs
‘A brilliant player’: Ryan Giggs raves about Man United youngster
ScoopDragon Football News Network