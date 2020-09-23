Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are in regular contact with Kylian Mbappe ahead of a potential move to sign the Paris Saint-Germain attacker in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report.

L’Equipe, as quoted by The Mail, is reporting that the Merseyside outfit are interested in the France international following Mbappe’s impressive performances for the Ligue 1 side.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are hoping to capitalise on the fact that Mbappe has 24 months left to run on his current deal at the Parc des Princes.

According to the same story, Mbappe hasn’t shown any indication that he will extend his current contract despite negotiations between PSG and the Ligue 1 champions.

The report reveals that Liverpool FC contacted Mbappe in 2017 before the French striker opted to move to PSG from AS Monaco rather than complete a switch to the Premier League.

L’Equipe suggest that Liverpool FC can expect to face competition from La Liga giants Real Madrid for Mbappe’s signature next summer if the World Cup winner decides to leave PSG.

Mbappe has scored 65 times in 77 games in Ligue 1 for PSG since his move to the French capital from AS Monaco in 2017.

The France striker spent three seasons in the Monaco first-team, where he established himself as one of the best attackers in Ligue 1.

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against Chelsea FC in their second Premier League fixture of the 2020-21 season thanks to Sadio Mane’s brace.

The Reds will host Arsenal in their next Premier League game at The Emirates on Monday night.

