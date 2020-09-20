Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are interested in a move to sign FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele on loan, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by website Give Me Sport, is reporting that the Premier League champions are hoping to secure the 23-year-old on a season-long loan deal.

The same article states that Jurgen Klopp is eager to sign Dembele to provide his front three with more competition in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC would be prepared to cover Dembele’s salary for the campaign as well as pay a small loan fee to secure the forward’s services.

Sport go on to reveal that FC Barcelona are yet to make a decision about Liverpool FC’s approach for the France international in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Spanish media outlet add that FC Barcelona are reluctant to allow Dembele to leave on a short-term loan deal and the Catalan side would rather sell him in a permanent transfer.

Dembele moved to FC Barcelona in a €145m deal from Borussia Dortmund in the 2017 summer transfer window.

However, the French forward has struggled to produce his best form at Camp Nou, netting 12 times in 51 games in the Spanish top flight over the past three seasons.

Dembele netted 10 goals in 49 games in his only full season in the Bundesliga for Klopp’s former club Borussia Dortmund before his lucrative move to FC Barcelona.

Liverpool FC have already signed Olympiacos defender Kostas Tsimikas and Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara in the 2020 summer transfer window.

