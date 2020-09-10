Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are weighing up the potential sale of Rhian Brewster this summer amid interest from up to six Premier League clubs, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports are reporting that the Premier League champions could make the surprise decision to sell the 20-year-old in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Premier League quartet Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Sheffield United are all interested in the England Under-21 international.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit would look to include a buy-back clause to give Liverpool FC the option to re-sign Brewster in the future.

Sky Sports reveal that Newcastle have submitted an enquiry about the Under-17 World Cup winner but Liverpool FC rejected the Magpies’ approach for the striker.

The article states that Liverpool FC haven’t made a final decision on whether to keep Brewster or sell the promising England talent in current transfer market.

Brewster scored 10 times in 20 games for Swansea City during his season-long loan at the Welsh outfit in the 2019-20 season.

The promising striker has only made four appearances for Liverpool FC in his fledgling career so far.

Brewster missed the decisive spot-kick in Liverpool FC’s penalty shootout loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield last month.

The Reds starlet won the Golden Boot as he helped to inspire England to the Under-17 World Cup title back in 2017.

Liverpool FC will start the defence of their Premier League title with a home clash against promoted side Leeds United on Saturday.

