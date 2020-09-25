Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are hoping to use Sadio Mane to convince Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to move to Anfield ahead of Manchester City this summer, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le Parisien, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Manchester City are interested in a deal to sign the Senegal international in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Koulibaly has agreed personal terms with Manchester City ahead of completing a switch to the Etihad Stadium before the transfer deadline on 5 October.

According to the same story, the Citizens are unwilling to meet Napoli’s £70m asking price given that Koulibaly will turn 30 next June.

Le Parisien write that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the African defender but don’t want to meet Napoli’s hefty asking price for the Senegal defender.

The article claims that Premier League champions Liverpool FC are “actively” trying to sign Koulibaly to secure a new centre-half partner for Virgil van Dijk.

Mane is trying to persuade Koulibaly to move to Liverpool FC ahead of Manchester City and PSG, according to the report.

Koulibaly has scored 10 times in 247 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons at the Serie A outfit.

The Senegal centre-half has established himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A during his time at Napoli.

Liverpool FC had to play Fabinho at centre-half for their 2-0 win against Chelsea FC last weekend in the absence of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The Reds will take on Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night in the Premier League.

