Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp (Photo: Darcy McKellar / LMA Handout)

Liverpool FC are hoping to beat Leeds United and Brighton to the signature of Motherwell teenager Sam Campbell, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that Liverpool FC are in the market to sign the 16-year-old ahead of their Premier League rivals in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Campbell is set to make the trip to Liverpool FC to enjoy a tour of their stadium and training facilities as the Premier League champions look to woo the Scottish teenager.

According to the report, Leeds United are also set to give the Motherwell starlet a tour of the Yorkshire club as both sides look to underline their interest in the 16-year-old.

The report reveals that Motherwell have granted Campbell permission to pursue a move to the Premier League after the SPL side accepted all bids from the English clubs.

Football Insider claim that Liverpool FC would initially introduce Campbell to their Under-18s before promoting the teenage defender to the Under-23s.

Campbell is yet to make a first-team appearance for Motherwell but the promising defender has impressed for the Scottish club’s youth teams.

Liverpool FC have the Scotland national team captain in their ranks in the shape of left-back Andy Robertson, who could play a role in a potential transfer.

The Reds will take on Arsenal in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Monday night as Liverpool FC look to maintain their perfect start to the new season.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip