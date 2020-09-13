Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Thiago Alcantara would be an automatic starter at Liverpool FC if the Bayern Munich midfielder completes a move to Anfield this summer, according to Alan Shearer.

The Spain international has been heavily linked with a move to the Merseyside outfit throughout the summer transfer window but a deal has failed to materialise so far.

Reports in Germany suggested that Thiago had informed Bayern Munich of his desire to leave the Champions League holders at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 29-year-old has less than 12 months left to run on his current deal and the Spanish midfielder isn’t thought to be interested in putting pen to paper on a new deal.

Liverpool FC are facing uncertainty surrounding central midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who has a year left to run on his current contract like Thiago.

The Netherlands international has been touted as a target for Spanish giants FC Barcelona to prompt the suggestion that Thiago could replace Wijnaldum.

BBC Sport pundit Shearer reckons Thiago would improve the Liverpool FC team if the Premier League champions managed to sign the Spanish midfielder.

“I thought Liverpool would have been more active already in terms of signing squad players but there is still time for that to happen, as well as strong talk about them getting Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara,” said Shearer.

“He would be an excellent buy. It would take some player to join Liverpool and go straight into their starting XI and improve them, but he would if they can get him.”

Thiago won the Champions League for the second time this summer but for the first time with Bayern Munich after their 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon.

The Spain international started his career at FC Barcelona, winning two La Liga titles and the Champions League under Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool FC have only signed Greece international Kostas Tsimikas in the summer transfer window so far.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip