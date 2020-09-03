Liverpool FC will only sign Thiago Alcantara if this happens – report

Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)

Liverpool FC will only sign Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara if the Premier League champions sell Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, according to a report in England.

ESPN, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC are eager to sign the Spain international in order to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s midfield this summer.

The same article states that Thiago is eager to complete a move to the Merseyside outfit after the 29-year-old informed Bayern of his desire to leave.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are reluctant to meet Bayern’s asking price of £27m for the former FC Barcelona midfielder in the current transfer market.

The report reveals that the Liverpool FC board will only sanction a move for Thiago if Jurgen Klopp sells a senior player to fund a move for the Champions League winner.

ESPN go on to reveal that the Reds manager is desperate to sign Thiago but the German head coach would rather the Spaniard sees out the final year of his Bayern contract before completing a move to Anfield on a free transfer at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Manchester United could benefit from Liverpool FC’s stance on the Thiago deal as the Red Devils keep tabs on the Spain international’s situation at the Allianz Arena, according to the report.

Thiago won the Champions League title last month after Bayern were 1-0 winners against Paris Saint-Germain in the showpiece in Lisbon.

Liverpool FC will start the defence of their Premier League title with a clash against Leeds United on Saturday 12 September.

