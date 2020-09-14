Jamie Carragher gives verdict on ‘disrespectful’ Liverpool FC transfer talk

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has branded reports linking Liverpool FC with a swoop to sign Thiago Alcantara as “disrespectful” to Jurgen Klopp’s current midfielders.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Bayern Munich midfielder in the 2020 summer transfer window to bolster Klopp’s options in the middle of the park.

Thiago is thought to be eager to seek out a new challenge in his career after the Spain international reportedly informed Bayern Munich that he wouldn’t be signing a new contract.

The Champions League winner has been linked with a move to Liverpool FC, while their bitter rivals Manchester United have also been credited with an interest.

Netherlands international Georginio Wijnaldum has been touted as a potential target for FC Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman this summer to open the door for Liverpool FC to make a bid for Thiago.

Speaking during Liverpool FC’s 4-3 win against Leeds United at Anfield on Sunday, Carragher gave his verdict on the reports linking the Premier League champions with Thiago.

“Liverpool have got three or four players in the squad they are looking to move on,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“It seems like they have to sell before they buy, that was the case with Dejan Lovren. He had to leave before a left-back could come in.

“Thiago would give Liverpool’s midfield something different, no doubt. I think the huge clamour for Thaigo is a little bit disrespectful to Liverpool’s current midfield three.

“Yes, he would add something different. But if he doesn’t come in, it’s not the end of the world, this is still a fantastic midfield for Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC eased to a thrilling 4-3 win against promoted side Leeds United thanks to Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick and Virgil van Dijk’s header at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Klopp has Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Wijnaldum at his disposal in the Liverpool FC squad to fill the midfield positions in his team.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Chelsea FC in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Sunday night.

