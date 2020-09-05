Jamie Redknapp: What Thiago Alcantara would add to Liverpool FC

Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp has issued his backing for Liverpool FC’s bid to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer.

The Premier League champions have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Spain international in the 2020 summer transfer window as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his midfield options.

Thiago is reported to have informed Bayern Munich that he intends to leave the Bundesliga giants this summer given that the creative midfielder has 12 months left to run on his current deal.

Thiago was one of the standout performers for the German side in the Champions League final last month after Bayern Munich were 1-0 winners against Paris Saint-Germain.

Former Liverpool FC captain Redknapp believes that Thiago would add “finesse” to the Reds team if Klopp can get a deal for the Spanish midfielder over the line.

“We’ve often spoken about how good Liverpool’s midfield are, how hard-working they are, but sometimes they maybe lack that bit of finesse and that little bit of quality,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“Thiago would give them something completely different, he’s one of the best midfield players in the world. He dictates the play, plays at his own pace.

“Sometimes, especially when you go to tough places in the Premier League, you cannot beat teams by going 100 mph all the time, you need a little bit of finesse and for someone to do things differently.

“Many years ago Liverpool had midfield players like Ronnie Whelan and Jan Molby who could just slow the game down and play at a tempo that suited them, Thiago could do that.

“We saw him in the Champions League final where he completely bossed the game, had so many touches of the ball and made the game look easy.”

Liverpool FC’s bitter rivals Manchester United have also been linked with a swoop to sign the Spanish star in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Reds have so far only signed Greece international Konstantinos Tsimikas in an £11m deal from Olympiacos this summer.

The Merseyside outfit won the Premier League title with seven games to spare last term to end their 30-year wait to lift the top-flight crown.

Liverpool FC will begin the challenge of defending their title with a home clash against promoted side Leeds United next Saturday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip