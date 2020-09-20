Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp hasn’t ruled out Thiago Alcantara playing a part for Liverpool FC against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Merseyside outfit signed Thiago in a £20m deal from Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich on Friday following months of speculation linking the Spanish midfielder with a move to Anfield.

Thiago has penned a long-term deal with Liverpool FC to end his seven-year stint at Bayern Munich and start a fresh challenge in the Premier League under Klopp.

The 29-year-old will have to compete with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Georginio Wijnaldum for a starting spot.

The Champions League winner will be hoping to make his Reds debut in their top of the table clash against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to Liverpool FC’s website about Thiago’s move to Anfield and whether the new signing could feature against Chelsea FC this weekend, Klopp said:

“We will see. I didn’t make the squad now for Sunday. We will see what we can do.

“I didn’t meet him now, we had only phone calls and exchanged messages. So, let’s have a look how he feels. Around a transfer like this the days are pretty busy with things you usually don’t do.

“If he looks alright, we will find the right place for him.”

Thiago won the treble with Bayern Munich in his final season at the Allianz Arena after the German club secured the Bundesliga title, the German Cup and the Champions League.

The Spanish midfielder won seven successive titles during his career at Bayern Munich but Thiago had to wait until 2020 to get his hands on the Champions League trophy at the German club.

Liverpool FC were 4-3 winners against promoted side Leeds United at Anfield last weekend after Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick in the Premier League opener.

The Reds will take on Arsenal in their final Premier League fixture in September.

