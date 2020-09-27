Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to be too strong for Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night.

The Gunners will travel to Merseyside looking to protect their 100 per cent record in the Premier League this season after making a perfect start to their top-flight campaign.

Arsenal were 3-0 winners against Fulham at Craven Cottage in their season opener thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Magalhaes and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners followed up their opening-day win with a narrow 2-1 victory over West Ham United at The Emirates last weekend.

Liverpool FC edged to a 4-3 victory over Leeds United in their opening fixture of their title defence thanks to Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick at Anfield.

The Reds then passed their first big test of the season last weekend after Sadio Mane scored twice to secure a 2-0 win against 10-man Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a 3-1 win against Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night.

“I’m looking forward to this, it should be a great game, and we’ll see what Arsenal have to offer,” Berbatov told Metro.

“Liverpool have been impressive, and Thiago coming in is huge for them, he is top class.

“I will go for Liverpool here, as their front three is just too strong for most teams, and Arsenal still need to improve in defence.”

Arsenal have ended their recent poor record against Liverpool FC by beating the Premier League champions 2-1 at The Emirates in their most recent league meeting back in July.

The Gunners were also winners against Liverpool FC in the Community Shield at Wembley last month after Arsenal beat Jurgen Klopp’s side on penalties.

Arsenal will take on Sheffield United at The Emirates in their next home game next Sunday.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, will face Aston Villa in their next Premier League fixture at Villa Park on the same day.

