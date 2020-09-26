Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to make it three wins from three in the Premier League when they host Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night.

The Reds head into the game looking to try and continue their 100 per cent start to the new campaign after their impressive performances so far.

Liverpool FC kicked off their campaign with a thrilling 4-3 win over Leeds United at Anfield earlier this month and they then followed that up with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday last weekend.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have also taken maximum points from their opening two games, with the Gunners having claimed victories over Fulham and West Ham United in their opening two fixtures under Mikel Arteta.

The north London side have not won at Anfield in the Premier League since September 2012 and the Gunners will be looking to lay down a marker for the season ahead as they bid to try and break back into the top four.

However, former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson believes that the home side will be too strong for the visitors and he is backing the Reds to claim a 2-0 victory on Merseyside.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Thiago Alcantara came into the Liverpool side for his debut against Chelsea and bossed things without even having a sweat on. He looked quite a player.

“I’d expect the Reds to dominate possession in this game too, and I still worry about Arsenal when they don’t have the ball.

“Yes, the Gunners beat Liverpool in July, but that was just after Jurgen Klopp’s side had clinched the title.

“I wouldn’t take anything from that game as a suggestion Arsenal could do it again because Liverpool were not playing at anything like 100 per cent. They will be this time, though.”

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title in style last season as they ended up champions with seven games to spare and finished 18 points ahead of closest challengers Manchester City.

