Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Leeds United

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp (Photo: Darcy McKellar / LMA Handout)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Liverpool FC to ease to a 2-0 win against Leeds United in their Premier League opener on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League champions will start the defence of their title as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to retain their top-flight crown following their resounding triumph last term.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title with seven games to spare last season to end their 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England again.

The Reds have only signed Greece international Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos for £11.75m last month to improve Klopp’s competition for a starting spot at the back.

Liverpool FC will take on the Championship winners Leeds in their opening fixture of the new season as the Yorkshire side take part in their first Premier League campaign in 16 years.

Leeds finished 10 points ahead of West Bromwich Albion in the Championship title race last term to secure their return to the Premier League.

However, former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing the Reds to secure a 2-0 win against Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

“Leeds are another team I’ve seen a lot of in the Championship and I’m looking forward to seeing how they get on in the top flight. I love the way they play,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“They are very Liverpool-like in terms of their pressing and their pace and I don’t see them struggling at all, even if this is an especially difficult opening game for them.

“I like the look of Leeds’ new striker Rodrigo and keep an eye out for Pablo Hernandez in midfield, who you might remember from his time with Swansea in the Premier League a few years back.

“He is 35 now and doesn’t start many games, but what a player he is when he comes off the bench – he has got fantastic vision and sees things no-one else in that team sees.”

Liverpool FC won their fourth trophy under Klopp last term after the Reds added the Premier League title to their Champions League, Fifa World Club Cup and Community Shield trophies.

The defending Premier League champions lost to FA Cup holders Arsenal in the Community Shield on penalties at Wembley earlier this month.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Chelsea FC in their second fixture of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

