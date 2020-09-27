Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Arsenal

England legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-2 win against Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night.

The Premier League champions have made a promising start to the defence of their title following successive top-flight victories over Leeds United and Chelsea FC.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick in a 4-3 victory over promoted side Leeds United to help Liverpool FC edge past Marcelo Bielsa’s side at Anfield earlier this month.

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against 10-man Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge last weekend after Sadio Mane scored two quick-fire goals in the second half in west London.

The Reds are in fourth place in the Premier League table and behind Arsenal on goal difference following the north London side’s impressive start to the campaign.

The Gunners were 3-0 winners against Fulham thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Magalhaes and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Craven Cottage.

Arsenal edged to a 2-1 win against West Ham United at The Emirates last weekend after Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah got on the score-sheet.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to come out on top in a five-goal thriller against Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night.

“No question that the biggest game of Premier League Matchday 3 is the mouth-watering clash between Liverpool and Arsenal,” Owen told BetVictor.

“There is a real positivity surrounding both clubs at the moment and this could well be the season when Arsenal return to their once customary place in the Champions League.

“Liverpool will have their sights set on retaining their Premier League title and with both teams having taken six points out of six this term, I think this is going to be an absolute cracker to round off Matchday 3.

“Both teams have shown a vulnerability in defence so far this season and I see that trend continuing on Monday night. Historically, fixtures between these two sides have resulted in goals aplenty and I don’t see that changing this time around.

“I’m going for a memorable game, full of attacking threat, and a 3-2 victory for Jurgen Klopp’s men.”

Arsenal were 2-0 winners against Leicester City in the League Cup third round on Wednesday night thanks to Christian Fuch’s own goal and Eddie Nketiah’s strike.

Liverpool FC were 7-2 winners against Luton Town on Thursday night thanks to goals from Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino, Curtis Jones, Marko Grujic and Divock Origi.

Arsenal were 2-1 winners against Liverpool FC at The Emirates in July to end a nine-game winless run against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

