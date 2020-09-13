Jamie Redknapp sends advice to Liverpool FC about Georginio Wijnaldum

Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp has urged Liverpool FC to tie down Georginio Wijnaldum to a new long-term deal.

The Reds midfielder is facing an uncertain future at the Premier League champions because Wijnaldum is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The Netherlands international played a key part in Liverpool FC’s title success thanks to his consistent performances in the middle of the park in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Wijnaldum has been linked with a potential switch to FC Barcelona, where his former Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman is currently in charge.

Koeman is thought to be eager to reunite with Wijnaldum given the exodus at FC Barcelona this summer after their 7-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Liverpool FC, in turn, have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign Spain international Thiago Alcantara from Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Former Reds captain Redknapp has urged Liverpool FC to keep Wijnaldum at the 19-time English champions.

“Certainly in midfield, the Wijnaldum situation is one that needs to be resolved and I think personally you want to keep him,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“He’s such an important player for the team, he’s very talented, incredible energy and why would you want to let him go at the moment, unless you can get someone in who’s better? And I don’t see that many midfield players better in the world right now that can do what he can do.”

Wijnaldum moved to Liverpool FC from Newcastle United in a £25m deal in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The Dutch midfielder has scored 19 times in 187 games in all competitions over the past four seasons.

Wijnaldum has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa World Club Cup during his stint at Liverpool FC.

The Reds will take on Chelsea FC in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge next Sunday.

