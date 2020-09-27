Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man City v Leicester City

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester City to beat Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side will host the Premier League leaders as Manchester City look to move level on points with Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were comfortable winners against West Brom and Burnley in their opening two Premier League fixtures to secure top spot in the table ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool FC.

Leicester suffered a blow ahead of their trip to Manchester City after it was confirmed that key midfielder Wilfred Ndidi would be sidelined for up to 12 weeks due to a groin problem.

Manchester City made a delayed start to the Premier League campaign at Wolves last Monday but the Citizens didn’t put a foot wrong in a resounding 3-1 win at Molineux.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is predicting that Manchester City will record a 3-0 victory over Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“I watched City win 3-1 in their last game, and of course they are title challengers and want their league trophy back,” Berbatov told Metro.

“They should be able to beat Leicester, and they looked fit for their first game back. Sterling is flying, De Bruyne is one of the best in the world, and they should have a class edge.”

Manchester City have won their last six meetings with Leicester City to dominate this fixture despite the Foxes’ resurgence under former Liverpool FC boss Rodgers.

In fact, Leicester have lost their last four Premier League games at The Etihad to underline Manchester City’s impressive run against the 2015 champions.

Pep Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games, scoring at least twice to prove a prolific force in their stadium.

England international Jamie Vardy has netted five goals in his last eight games against Manchester City.

The Citizens will take on promoted side Leeds United in their next Premier League game on Saturday afternoon.

