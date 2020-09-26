Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v Leicester City

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to make it two wins in a row in the Premier League when they host Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens are aiming to try and wrestle the Premier League title away from Liverpool FC this season after they ended up second and 18 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s champions last term.

Manchester City made a delayed start to the Premier League season last week when they sealed a 3-1 win away to Wolves on Monday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side then followed that victory up by claiming a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the third round of the League Cup on Thursday night.

Leicester City, meanwhile, have won both of their opening games in the Premier League and the Foxes currently sit at the top of the table heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is not expecting the Citizens to have any problems when they host the Foxes at The Etihad on Sunday and he is tipping Guardiola’s men to claim a 3-0 win.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Manchester City got the job done against Wolves on Monday, in what was a tricky opener for them.

“Leicester have won two out of two so far but the injured Wilfred Ndidi is going to be a big miss for them at the back, where he has been filling in for them.”

Manchester City will return to Premier League action on Saturday next week when they travel to face newly-promoted Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Citizens will then take on Arsenal, West Ham United and Sheffield United in their next three Premier League games.

