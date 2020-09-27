Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Leicester City

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to beat Leicester City in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Citizens were 3-1 winners against Wolves in their Premier League opener at Molineux last week thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus.

Manchester City’s opponents Leicester City have made a perfect start to the Premier League season with successive victories to secure top spot in the table.

The Foxes were 3-0 winners against promoted side West Brom in their Premier League opener before Leicester edged to a 4-2 victory over Burnley at the King Power Stadium last weekend.

But Brendan Rodgers suffered a blow after Wilfried Ndidi was sidelined with a groin injury for up to 12 weeks to leave Leicester without one of the key midfielders.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to beat the Premier League leaders at The Etihad in their first home fixture of the 2020-21 campaign.

“Manchester City got their new campaign off to a winning start against Wolves and once again it looks like Kevin de Bruyne is going to be their main man this season,” Owen told BetVictor.

“With Sergio Aguero set to be sidelined for a number of weeks, Pep Guardiola will have been delighted to see Gabriel Jesus on the scoresheet and I fancy that he could be a surprise contender for Golden Boot winner come the end of the season.

“Leicester have started the season well but, as manager Brendan Rodgers pointed out after their recent 4-2 win over Burnley, nobody should be getting too carried away with how the Premier League table looks after two games.

“Manchester City will be desperate to ensure they don’t allow a big gap to open up between themselves and their title rivals and I see them winning this one with a comfortable 4-1 scoreline.”

Manchester City have won six of the past seven Premier League meetings against Leicester City to dominate this fixture.

The Citizens are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games at The Etihad to highlight their dominance at home.

Gabriel could be the danger man for Leicester given that the Brazil international has scored four times in five Premier League games against the Foxes.

Leicester will be looking to start a Premier League season with three successive victories for the first time in the club’s history.

Manchester City will face Leeds United in their next league fixture next Saturday.

MORE: Latest Manchester City news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip