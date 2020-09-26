Gary Lineker sends message to Marcus Rashford during Man United’s 3-2 win at Brighton

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker has taken to social media to praise Marcus Rashford after he scored in Manchester United’s dramatic 3-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The home side took the lead in the 40th minute thanks to Neal Maupay’s opener from the penalty spot, but Lewis Dunk’s own goal levelled the game in the 43rd minute to make it 1-1 at the break.

Brighton thought they had a penalty early in the second half when Paul Pogba produced a clumsy challenge in the box, but the decision was overturned after a VAR review.

Manchester United then took the lead in the 55th minute when Marcus Rashford outfoxed the Brighton defence and fired home a finish into the roof of the net.

Brighton thought they had earned a point when Solly March equalised deep into second-half stoppage time to make it 2-2.

But Manchester United had the final say when Bruno Fernandes confidently dispatched his penalty with the final kick of the game after Harry Maguire’s header hit Maupay on the arm.

Rashford had been set up by January signing Bruno Fernandes for his strike and former Tottenham star Lineker was clearly impressed by the goal.

Posting on Twitter after Rashford’s goal, Lineker wrote: “Bruno Fernandes cooks up something for @MarcusRashford who gobbles up the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan also chimed in to praise Rashford for his impressive strike.

Morgan wrote on Twitter: “Wowza… brilliant goal @MarcusRashford 👏👏.”

After the final whistle, Lineker added in a separate post: “Well, @ManUtd sneak it at the death. Another game with plenty of goals in this extraordinary start to the season. Who’d have thought we’d ever see more goals in Premier League games than there are fans in the stadium?”

The thrilling win was a welcome one for Manchester United after their 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener last weekend.

The Red Devils are in League Cup action on Wednesday night when they once again travel to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the fourth round.

