Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to edge to a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action for the first time since their 2-0 win at Leicester City on the final day of the 2019-20 season when Palace make the trip to Old Trafford.

Manchester United didn’t feature in the opening weekend of the 2020-21 Premier League season as the Red Devils were still competing in the Europa League in August.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has only signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Dutch side Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window so far.

Manchester United will take on a Palace side that were victorious last weekend after Wilfried Zaha scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Southampton at Selhurst Park.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

“This is Manchester United’s first game back, while Crystal Palace started well, with a good win over Southampton,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“With Michy Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea, the Eagles look like they have a few avenues for goals, which has been a problem for them in the past.

“I still don’t think they will get anything at Old Trafford, though. They won here last season, which is another reason United will be fully switched on this time – they will remember that.”

Crystal Palace were 2-1 winners against Manchester United in their meeting at Old Trafford last season after goals from Jordan Ayew and Patrick van Aanholt.

However, the Red Devils were 2-0 winners against Roy Hodgson’s side in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park earlier this year.

Manchester United are looking to improve upon their third-placed finish in the Premier League table last term as the Red Devils seek to challenge Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

Solskjaer’s side will take on Brighton in their next Premier League fixture at the Amex Stadium next Saturday.

