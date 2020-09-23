Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano ahead of the close of the 2020 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that Manchester United are looking at the France international as a potential recruit to bolster their centre-half options for the remainder of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Red Devils are keeping tabs on the RB Leipzig defender following Upamecano’s impressive performances for the Bundesliga side over the past 12 months or so.

According to the same story, Manchester United would be under pressure to sell before the Red Devils are able to sign Upamecano or a new centre-half this summer.

The report points out that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seven central defenders at his disposal in the Manchester United squad.

The Telegraph reveals that the Red Devils are having trouble trying to sell Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo in the current transfer market given the duo’s lack of playing time over the past few seasons.

The media outlet add that Chris Smalling’s move to AS Roma is still to go through despite the England international’s eagerness to secure regular first-team football.

Manchester United suffered a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford last weekend to make a disappointing start to the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha managed to expose Victor Lindelof and get on the score-sheet in their memorable 3-1 win over Manchester United.

Solskjaer’s side will take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

