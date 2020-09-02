David De Gea (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Bosnich has backed Dean Henderson to replace David De Gea as the Manchester United number one goalkeeper by the end of next season.

The English shot-stopper has returned to Manchester United this summer following his two-year loan stint at Sheffield United where Henderson earned rave reviews.

The 23-year-old put pen to paper on a new five-year deal with the Red Devils last month to underline Manchester United’s plans to retain Henderson’s services.

Henderson finished with more clean sheets than the current number one De Gea last season as the Englishman helped the Blades to finish in seventh place last term.

De Gea has allowed mistakes to creep into his performances over the past couple of seasons to raise questions about the Spain international’s future at Manchester United.

The Spanish shot-stopper made two big errors in Manchester United’s 3-1 loss to Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-final to prompt calls for Henderson to replace De Gea.

Bosnich, who succeeded Peter Schmeichel as Manchester United number in 2002, believes that Henderson will replace De Gea in the Red Devils goal by the end of the 2020-21 season.

“The fact that he’s signed such a long-term deal, he’s obviously part of their long-term plans,” Bosnich told Sky Sports.

“Whether or not it’ll be at the start of the season, I think at some time during next season – unless De Gea starts off and he’s doing absolutely fantastic – but I do believe that Dean Henderson will take over.

“Obviously De Gea, over the last 12 months, hasn’t been quite the goalkeeper he is and I believe that now the contract is done and signed, if De Gea continues his in and out form, that Dean Henderson will take over.

“The only thing that will stop that is De Gea performing out of his skin if he starts again – and that’s only good for the club either way.”

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table last season after the Red Devils conceded just 36 times in 38 games in the top flight last term.

The Red Devils lost in the semi-finals of the Europa League, the FA Cup and the League Cup in the 2019-20 season.

Manchester United will make a delayed start to the 2020-21 Premier League season when the Red Devils take on Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September.

