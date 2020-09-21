‘I feel exhausted’: Patrice Evra delivers blunt verdict on Man United

Sky Sports pundit Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra says he feels “exhausted” after the first game of the season following Manchester United’s 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils made a delayed start to the 2020-21 Premier League campaign following their participation in the Europa League semi-finals in August when the rest of the English clubs were enjoying a break.

Manchester United looked sluggish as Crystal Palace broke the deadlock in the seventh minute at Old Trafford when Andros Townsend produced a clinical finish at the far post.

Crystal Palace doubled their lead in the 74th minute when former Manchester United winger Wilfried Zaha scored from the penalty spot to give the visitors a cushion.

Manchester United summer signing Donny van de Beek halved the deficit to open his Red Devils account before Zaha netted his second of the Premier League game.

The 20-time English champions have only signed Van de Beek in an otherwise frustrating summer transfer window for Manchester United supporters so far.

The Red Devils have seen Liverpool FC strengthen with two new additions over the past few days, while Chelsea FC have brought in seven new faces at Stamford Bridge.

Former Manchester United defender Evra admitted that he is tired of the negativity surrounding the Red Devils ahead of what could be a long season for Solskjaer and his players.

“Lacking everything, mainly the cohesion,” Evra told Sky Sports. “I can’t say first game as an excuse. Crystal Palace had no fear and came to destroy Man United.

“[There is] so much negativity around the club such as the transfers and the club don’t do nothing about it.

“It feels like deja vu and I’m tired, I’m a positive man but I feel exhausted after the first game of the season so good luck to all the Man United fans.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a trip to Brighton next Saturday.

The Red Devils will take on Tottenham Hotspur in their first fixture in October.

