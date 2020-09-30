Roy Keane warns Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about Man United future

Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he’ll need to win a trophy or finish in the top four this season if he’s going to continue as Manchester United manager.

The Red Devils finished in third position in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge but Manchester United ended up 33 points adrift of champions Liverpool FC.

Solskjaer’s side lost in the semi-final stages of the Europa League, the FA Cup and the League Cup to come close to winning their first piece of silverware under the Norwegian head coach.

The former Manchester United striker took over the reins of the Old Trafford outfit from Jose Mourinho in December 2018.

Sky Sports pundit Keane warned his ex-Manchester United team-mate that he’ll need to secure silverware or a top-four finish this season.

“The remit will be different for Ole this year,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“I think last year, it was about getting into the top four – I know they got to three semi-finals – but it will be higher this year.

“They will certainly have to get a bit closer to Liverpool and Manchester City. The points total cannot be the same as it has been over the past three or four years.

“Ole will probably have to get his hands on a trophy. I think the honeymoon period is certainly over for Ole, and the pressure starts to mount now, particularly with the performances like that over the last week or so.”

Asked directly if failure to secure a top-four finish could signal the end of the road for Solskjaer, Keane added: “Yeah, I think so.

“If you’re the manager of Man United, and they can invest in the next week and buy one or two… if they don’t invest in the next week, then it’s tough days ahead.”

Manchester United have only signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Ajax in the summer transfer window so far.

The 20-time English champions suffered a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener at Old Trafford earlier this month.

Manchester United etched out an unconvincing 3-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium at the weekend thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ last-gasp winner from the penalty spot.

Solskjaer’s side will take on Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

The Red Devils have ground to make up on top-six rivals Liverpool FC, Leicester City and Everton in the Premier League.

