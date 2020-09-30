Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United have made an approach to sign Watford winger Ismaila Sarr as their hopes of landing Jadon Sancho continue to fade, according to reports.

The Daily Telegraph, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils have stepped up their interest in the 22-year-old attacking midfielder as they look to complete some further signings before Monday’s transfer deadline.

According to the same story, Sancho has been Manchester United’s top target for the whole of the summer transfer window but the Red Devils have been unable to agree a fee with Borussia Dortmund for the 20-year-old.

With the transfer deadline fast approaching, Manchester United have now made an enquiry to Watford about the possibility of signing Senegal international Sarr this summer.

Sarr was a key player for Watford last season but he was unable to prevent the Hornets from being relegated from the Premier League.

With Watford now playing in the Championship, they are braced for bids for Sarr – who they value at around £40m – but will only agree to a permanent deal, according to the story.

Manchester United – who finished third and without a trophy last season – have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with the Red Devils having only brought in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Solskjaer’s side will aim to make it back to back wins in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon when they take on Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side at Old Trafford.

