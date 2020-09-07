Danny Murphy predicts where Man United, Arsenal will finish

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Danny Murphy is tipping Manchester United to pip Arsenal to a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils are currently gearing up for their second full season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Norwegian head coach led them to a third-placed finish last term.

Manchester United have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils having so far only brought in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are aiming to try and challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season as Mikel Arteta prepares for his first full season in charge.

The Gunners, who finished eighth and won the FA Cup last term, have brought in Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes this summer, and they have also secured the services of Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on permanent deals, as well as bringing Dani Ceballos to The Emirates for another season-long loan from Real Madrid.

Arsenal will be hoping to mount a serious challenge for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification this season.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Murphy believes that Arsenal will be top-four contenders this season but he is tipping Manchester United to finish ahead of the Gunners.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Murphy said: “FA Cup and Community Shield winners Arsenal have been transformed under Mikel Arteta and have added Willian and centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes to the outstanding youngsters they’ve got, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang likely to stay.

“They could challenge Manchester United for a top four place though United still have a slight edge.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a very good player in Donny van de Beek from Ajax though he’s not the holding midfielder I thought they needed.

“If he sent out an attacking midfield of Bruno Fernandes, Pogba and van de Beek against a team like Manchester City, United would lose. I assume therefore van de Beek may be seen as a longer-term replacement for Pogba.

“We are also still waiting to see if United break the bank for Jadon Sancho. He’d make them better but to spend £100m is a big call when they already have firepower up front and I’d consider a centre-half a bigger priority.”

Arsenal, who have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in the 2003-04 campaign under Arsene Wenger, will take on Fulham in their opening game of the new season away from home this weekend.

