Dimitar Berbatov: The one signing Man United need to ‘complete’ their squad

Manchester United need to sign a central defender in the summer transfer window to “complete” their squad, according to Dimitar Berbatov.

The Red Devils have been linked with a whole host of players this summer but they have so far only completed one signing in the form of Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Manchester United do still have plenty of time to add to their squad, with the summer transfer window not set to close until 5 October in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer but a switch is yet to materialise.

Former Manchester United and Spurs striker Berbatov, however, feels that the Red Devils should be focusing on bringing in a new top-quality central defender to add to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, Berbatov said: “I think Manchester United have a good squad, especially with the signing of Donny van de Beek.

“I think they need a centre back for sure. That completes the squad in my opinion.

“I know they are looking to buy a forward, the first one being Jadon Sancho. It’s taking forever, I don’t know if the deal is going to happen.

“Are they strong enough to challenge Manchester City or Liverpool? I wish that’s the case.

“They need to challenge these two teams, it’s going to be difficult, but nobody believed they could qualify for the Champions League last season.

“They bought Bruno Fernandes and he made a massive difference; we all saw that. Maybe if they bring in Sancho, they will repeat that scenario.

“That would be a good signing for the team for sure.”

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford this weekend.

The Red Devils are aiming to try and mount a serious Premier League title challenge this season after they ended up in third place in the table in what was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge last term.

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

