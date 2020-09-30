‘Nerves of steel’: BBC Sport pundit talks up Man United star

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes after the playmaker helped to fire Manchester United to a thrilling 3-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Red Devils looked as though they were going to have to settle for just a point on the south coast after Solly March headed home a late equaliser for the home side to make it 2-2.

However, there was some further late drama at The Amex, when Manchester United were awarded a penalty after a VAR review despite the final whistle having been blow.

Fernandes stepped up to confidently dispatch his spot-kick and secure Manchester United their first Premier League victory of the season with the last kick of the game.

The Portugal international has become a key player for Manchester United since having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon back in January.

And Crooks was highly impressed by his contribution once again on Saturday as he helped Manchester United to claim an important three points.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “This player has nerves of steel and once again showed his worth.

“The emphatic way Bruno Fernandes sealed the victory for United tells you all you need to know about the Portuguese star.”

Crooks continued: “Why Neal Maupay panicked in the dying seconds of the game and gave a penalty away made no sense but neither did the protests by Brighton’s players after the game.

“Why Adam Lallana felt the need to try and confront the referee regarding his decision was just as baffling. What did Lallana expect?

“That Chris Kavanagh shouldn’t have given the penalty? As for Brighton manager Graham Potter questioning the time added on by the official as a sincere argument, is he serious?”

Fernandes has been involved in an impressive 17 goals in his 16 Premier League appearances for Manchester United since signing for the Red Devils in January.

He has already notched up one goal and one assist in his two Premier League games this season.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they host Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side at Old Trafford.

