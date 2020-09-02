Gary Neville makes prediction about Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Gary Neville believes that Bruno Fernandes will continue to prove himself as a key player for Manchester United in the coming season.

The Portugal international was widely praised for the impact he had at Old Trafford last season after he was brought in from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old scored eight goals and made seven assists in 14 Premier League games for the Red Devils as he helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to finish in third place in the Premier League table and book their spot in the Champions League for next term.

Fernandes’ arrival at the start of the year coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils, who impressed in the second half of the campaign as they marched towards Champions League qualification.

Former Manchester United star Neville believes that Fernandes will continue to improve and establish himself as one of the Red Devils’ key attacking threats next season.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Neville said: “Bruno Fernandes was shattered by then end of the season.

“In the last few games he looked absolutely spent, but the expectation, what he’d done since he’d come in, he played in every single game, even the game at Norwich in the FA Cup, which was just bizarre at the time.

“I think Ole had a thing with him where he thought he’d just keep him going. He was on a roll, he’s fit, he can run, he’s so energetic and when he’s in the team we win.

“But there definitely was that dip towards the end where he looked like he needed that rest. Hopefully he’s had that rest now and he’s ready to go again.

“His attitude doesn’t tell me, and when you watch him, his performances don’t tell me that there’s going to be a dip because he just looks like he’s got that belief in himself and the courage to take the ball and even if he has a difficult start to the season he’ll not lose that belief to get on the ball and go and find space, try and play the pass that is difficult and try and play the ball forward.

“That’s the big thing for me, he always looks for a pass forward to try and unlock a team. He’s enabled the front three to become a lot better.”

Fernandes scored a total of nine goals in all competitions for Manchester United last term.

The Red Devils will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 19 September.

Manchester United will be aiming to mount a Premier League title challenge next season as they bid to try and win the trophy for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final campaign in charge in 2013.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip