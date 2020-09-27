Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has warned his Manchester United team-mates that they must “do much better” after their thrilling 3-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Red Devils headed into the game looking to pick up their first Premier League points of the season after they lost their top-flight opener 3-1 to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford last weekend.

Manchester United fell behind just before half-time through Neal Maupay’s penalty, but Lewis Dunk’s own goal levelled the scoreline before the break.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men then took the lead in the 55th minute when Fernandes set up Marcus Rashford, who drilled an excellent finish into the roof of the net from close range.

Brighton thought they had earned a point when Solly March levelled in the final minute of the game.

However, Manchester United managed to claim all three points when Fernandes converted his penalty with the last kick of the game after Harry Maguire’s header hit Maupay’s arm.

Speaking to BT Sport after the final whistle, Fernandes admitted that the Red Devils were probably fortunate to take the three points, and he called on his Manchester United team-mates to step up their performances in the coming games.

“We left so much space for them to play, we were not as aggressive, we gave away two goals,” said Fernandes. “We have to do much better.

“Brighton did very well but maybe because we are not aggressive as we want. We need to recover more balls, press better, lose less possession. Maybe they deserved more.

“The point is score goals not hit the bar. Sometime you have to have some luck.”

Manchester United will take on Brighton and Hove Albion once again when they travel to the Amex for their League Cup fourth-round tie on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip