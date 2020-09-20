Gary Lineker reacts to Man United’s 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to deliver his reaction to Manchester United’s surprise 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The Red Devils headed into the game looking to make a positive start to the new Premier League season but they fell behind in the seventh minute when Andros Townsend squeezed home a shot into the far corner.

Wilfried Zaha then scored a penalty after Victor Lindelof was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box. Jordan Ayew’s initial spot kick had been saved by David De Gea but the Spanish goalkeeper was adjudged to have been off his line and Zaha took the second penalty.

Donny van de Beek then scored on his Premier League debut for the Red Devils, but Zaha made the three points secure for the visitors in the 85th minute.

Posting on Twitter after Zaha’s second goal, England legend Lineker wrote: “Well, well: @wilfriedzaha wraps it up. Meanwhile @Sanchooo10 brilliantly provides an assist for @ErlingHaaland.”

Meanwhile, the England legend appeared to be impressed by Van de Beek’s first goal for the Red Devils.

Lineker earlier had tweeted: “Donny on the money. Lovely finish by Van de Beek on his debut.”

The result left Manchester United in 16th place in the Premier League table and the Red Devils will look to bounce back when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion away from home on Saturday lunchtime.

