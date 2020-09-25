Sky Sports reporter: Selling players proving ‘very difficult’ for Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are struggling to offload a number of players in the current transfer window, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side so far having only signed midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Manchester United have sold a number of players this summer, including Alexis Sanchez and Angel Gomes.

However, it is believed that the Red Devils are still looking to offload a number of other first-team members before the transfer window closes, including the likes of Chris Smalling and Jesse Lingard.

Now, Sky Sports News reporter Sheth has delivered an update on Manchester United’s attempts to offload a number of their players before the transfer deadline on 5 October.

According to Sheth, the Red Devils have not yet been able to negotiate a fee for AS Roma to take Smalling on a permanent deal following his loan spell at the club last season.

“Departures are proving very, very difficult for United and there seems to be a feeling of surprise at Old Trafford that they are unable to get suitable offers for some of their players,” Sheth told Sky Sports News.

“For example, Chris Smalling is still training on his own away from the first team, but Roma are yet to meet United’s valuation.

“By all accounts United want to do business with Roma, who want to do business with United, Smalling was on loan there last season, had a successful spell there and wants to go back.

“All those elements are in place except the one most important element, the fee. It simply cannot be agreed at the moment.”

Sheth continued: “There are other players that United would be open to listening to offers for.

“The ‘keeper, Sergio Romero, has found himself going from second to third choice following the introduction of Dean Henderson back into the United fold.

“You’ve got players like Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, but there’s simply been no interest.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for their trip to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The Red Devils are aiming to pick up their first Premier League points of the season after they ended up losing 3-1 to Crystal Palace in their top-flight opener last weekend.

Solskjaer’s side, who finished third last season, secured their spot in the fourth round of the League Cup with a 3-0 win over Luton Town on Tuesday night.

