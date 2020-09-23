Gary Neville uses Chelsea FC to make point about Man United signings

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville believes that Manchester United need to be more “definite and precise” like Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC in the transfer market.

The Red Devils have struggled to get deals over the line in the summer transfer window and they have so far only landed midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax as their only signing ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move to bring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund this summer, but a deal is yet to materialise despite all of the speculation.

Red Devils fans will be keen to see their team bring in some further new additions before the transfer window closes on 5 October, especially given that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost their Premier League opener to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Former Manchester United defender Neville believes that the Red Devils’ conduct in recent transfer windows leaves a lot to be desired and he has called on Old Trafford chiefs to follow the examples set by Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC of late.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said: “Because of what has happened in the last eight years, people have lost their confidence and they have now tried to go the other way in terms of, ‘we can’t now overpay’.

“You see Liverpool getting a player for £40m, £25m, you see other clubs do it, [Timo] Werner is quite cheap compared to some of the prices of players you see in the market and United always seem to have to pay top dollar and the people at the club will not like that, almost as though they are easy pickings. And there is a suggestion of that.

“The problem is, they have to find a way to get deals done and they can’t get deals done efficiently.

“And it is negligence not to get the squad in place, they have had six months since March when lockdown was on being able to deliberate, do Zoom calls, connect with agents, move things into place.

“There is no excuse really for not getting your transfers done before the start of the season.

“They need four or five players, so to only get one done… I know Liverpool have only got theirs done in the last couple of days, but there is a feeling they are in control.

“United have got the money – if they can spend £90m-100m on Sancho, they have got the money to do the deals.

“They have not got the quality or experience of football people within that club, it looks like a convoluted and complex structure, I’m not quite sure where the decisions lie.

“Liverpool are definite, they are precise. Look at Chelsea, they are definite and precise, Man City are, but Man United do not seem able to get their business done.

“And that unfortunately has been a massive problem, whether it be signing the wrong player…. I think the recruitment has been better and more precise in the last 18 months.”

Chelsea FC have been one of the busiest clubs in the summer transfer window this year, with the Blues having brought in seven new players for Frank Lampard’s second campaign in charge.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, have also stepped up their transfer activity in recent days after having completed deals for Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara to add to their addition of Kostas Tsimikas earlier in the summer.

