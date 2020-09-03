Gary Neville: The five positions Man United must strengthen this summer

Manchester United legend Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville believes that Manchester United must prioritise signing a central defender, midfielder, winger, forward and left-back this summer.

The Red Devils have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, despite having been linked with a host of potential signings ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move to sign England international Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks, but it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will be able to get a deal over the line for the 20-year-old.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen to strengthen his squad before the summer transfer window closes in early October as the Norwegian gears up for his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Now, former Manchester United defender Neville has outlined the precise positions he believes that the Red Devils need to strengthen in the coming weeks ahead of the new campaign.

“They have to sign a world class centre-back. For me, another midfield player,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I also think a right winger, a centre-forward and you have to look at left-back because of Luke Shaw’s injuries and the fact he has obviously been in and out of the team in the last two or three years.

“So, I think there are definitely four or five players required and to not get three, I think it would be a problem because of what the other clubs are doing.

“If Liverpool get Thiago, if Manchester City do what they are looking like they are going to do and with Chelsea doing what they’ve done, they are your competitors and they all look like they are improving and moving forward.

“So, United have to do business but I do believe more in the strategy of what’s happening, they just have to get the deals over the line.

“That’s not always easy but they have to try and do it quickly to give Ole the time to build to get this team moulded for the start of the season.”

Manchester United, who finished in third place in the Premier League table last term, will kick off their top-flight campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 19 September.

The Red Devils will then take on Brighton, Tottenham, Newcastle United and Chelsea FC as they look to make a positive start to the new season.

Manchester United have not lifted the top flight trophy since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip