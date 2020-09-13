Gary Neville: Man United still need to make these three signings

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United still need to sign three new players in key positions in the current transfer window, according to Gary Neville.

The Red Devils have inevitably been linked with a host of potential signings this summer, but they have so far only brought in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move to sign Borussia Dortmund attacking Jadon Sancho this summer, but a deal is yet to materialise to bring the 20-year-old to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils do still have plenty of time to add to their squad, with the summer transfer window in the Premier League not due to close until 5 October.

Former Manchester United defender Neville feels that the Red Devils will be looking to close the gap on the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool FC this season.

However, he still feels that they need to sign a new striker, right winger and central defender this summer to bolster their hopes in the Premier League for the forthcoming campaign.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said: “United find themselves in a similar position to Chelsea.

“They have got to make progression from last season, but I don’t have an expectation as a United fan that they are going to break that top two. I don’t think they are quite ready.

“They have to make sure they close that gap on the top two and make sure they progress.

“They still need to sign a striker, a right winger and a centre-back as a must.

“At some point in the next few years, Chelsea or United have to be ready to strike when Liverpool or Manchester City drop below that standard, and that will probably be when Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola leave.”

Manchester United will kick off their new Premier League campaign when they take on Crystal Palace at home on 19 September.

The Red Devils ended up in third place in the Premier League last term as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer led them to a top-four finish and Champions League qualification in his first full season at the helm.

