Gary Neville: This is the only way Man United can win the title this season

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville believes that Manchester United will only be able to win the Premier League title this season if they go out and four quality players before the transfer deadline.

The Red Devils have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with Manchester United having only brought in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move to bring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund this summer, but a switch for the 20-year-old England international is yet to materialise.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently preparing his side for their Premier League opener at home to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford this weekend.

Former Manchester United defender Neville believes that the Red Devils will have no chance of winning the Premier League title this season unless they spend big in the final weeks of the current transfer window.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mirror about Manchester United’s title hopes, Neville said: “It’s out of the question for me, if you ask me today, with the squads that they’ve got.

“If United were to sign two outstanding forwards, an amazing centre-back and a fantastic left-back in the next three weeks, then maybe.”

The former Manchester United and England defender added: “The one thing I can guarantee you is that United will win again.

“That might not be this year or next year, but it will be amazing when they win again, and the longer it builds up, the greater the actual feeling is when you do it.”

Manchester United are aiming to try and challenge for the title this season after they ended up in third place in the table and without a trophy under Solskjaer last term.

The Red Devils – who have not won the Premier League since 2013 – still do have plenty of time to be able to bolster their squad in the current window, with the transfer deadline currently set for 5 October.

