‘The fans will want that’: Ryan Giggs delivers his verdict on Man United loss

Ryan Giggs believes that Manchester United’s surprise 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday will hasten the need for the Red Devils to make some new signings before the transfer deadline.

The Red Devils produced a subdued performance at Old Trafford as Roy Hodgson’s men impressed and claimed the three points to deny the home side a victory in their first Premier League game of the season.

Andros Townsend scored the opener for the visitors in the first half, before two goals from Wilfried Zaha secured the victory for the London side and condemned Manchester United to defeat despite Donny van de Beek’s goal.

Manchester United have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with the Red Devils having only brought in Van de Beek from Ajax as things stand.

Former Manchester United midfielder Giggs now believes that the Manchester United board have a lot to think about when it comes to potential new signings in the coming weeks before the transfer deadline on 5 October.

Asked if the defeat hastens the need for Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho and other players, Giggs said: “Yeah maybe. I think the fans will want that.

“The fans won’t be happy now because even before, if they’d got a positive result, they still want to see new faces though the door and also a few going out as well.

“So there’s a lot to think of for Ole and the board.”

He continued: “We can talk about new players coming in, but there’s enough quality on that pitch to beat Crystal Palace.

“Just the intensity wasn’t there. Crystal Palace wanted it more, in the 50-50s, they just looked better for the whole 90 minutes.

“OK when United scored you thought they could go on and get another, but Palace could have scored more. With Zaha staying onside, a little more quality with the final pass, actually Palace could have gone and broke and scored more.

“Palace were the better team, they started better, but they haven’t had to do a lot for their goals, they haven’t had to do something special.

“They were soft goals which could have been prevented. Not enough intensity, not enough will to stop the cross.”

Manchester United will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday lunchtime.

Before that, the Red Devils will travel to Luton Town in the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

