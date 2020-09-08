Hugo Lloris makes admission about ‘more confident’ Man United star

Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Hugo Lloris has admitted that Anthony Martial is looking “more confident” at Manchester United and he is tipping the striker to enjoy a strong season.

The French striker produced some improved form in the second half of last season as he helped Manchester United to finish in third place in the Premier League table and book their spot in the Champions League for next term.

Martial, 24, scored 17 goals in 32 Premier League games for the Red Devils as they finished above Chelsea FC in the table and sealed a return to Europe’s elite club competition.

The striker will now be hoping to continue his good form this season as Manchester United bid to launch a Premier League title challenge this term.

Now, his international team-mate and Tottenham star Lloris has claimed that there has been a noticeable increase in confidence from Martial on the pitch in recent months.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Lloris said: “I don’t know if it’s related to his relationship with [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer. We can see he is more confident.

“There is a very good understanding with the players around him at Manchester United.

“He will be expected, he will have to confirm his good season. He is committed to doing well for five, 10 minutes, a half or a whole game.”

Meanwhile, France boss Didier Deschamps echoed Lloris’ thoughts. He said: “He’s capable of playing in the wing also, but in Manchester he’s really a number nine.

“He may not have the typical profile of a centre-forward although he has that versatility there. In recent months he has gained in regularity and consistency.”

Martial will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Crystal Palace at home in their Premier League opener on 19 September at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have so far only signed midfielder Donny van de Beek this summer as they ponder adding some further new signings to their squad before the transfer window closes on 5 October.

