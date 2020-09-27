Jamie Carragher delivers verdict on Jadon Sancho to Man United talk

Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

Jamie Carragher has criticised Manchester United for the way they have handled their pursuit of Jadon Sancho this summer and has claimed that the Red Devils should “move on” to other targets.

The Red Devils have been relentlessly linked with a move to bring the 20-year-old England international to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund this summer but despite all of the speculation, Manchester United appear to be no closer to getting a deal done.

Sancho is widely considered to be one of the brightest young prospects in European football, but it is Dortmund’s high valuation of the player which is thought to have caused the main stumbling block to a potential deal.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of other players this summer but they have so far only managed to complete a deal to bring in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Former Liverpool FC star Carragher has not been particularly impressed by the way Manchester United have handled their pursuit of Sancho this summer and he thinks the Red Devils should now focus on other targets ahead of the transfer deadline on 5 October.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Carragher said: “United’s hesitation in meeting Sancho’s valuation so far in this transfer window feels like it is an attempt to reverse the culture of overpaying.

“As fine a player as Sancho is, is he worth £108m? And what impact would such a deal have on the game time of Mason Greenwood, who looks like the best young attacking talent in the country by some distance, scoring 17 goals last season?

“If United think Sancho is worth it, the deal should have been done already.

“What I cannot understand is if United do not think so, why haven’t they moved on?

“If the deal is not right, regardless of how much it upsets fans, walking away and buying an alternative target can be a sign of strength, not weakness.”

Manchester United will take on Brighton and Hove Albion away from home in their League Cup fourth-round tie on Wednesday night.

After that, the Red Devils will return to Premier League affairs with a home clash against Tottenham on Sunday 4 October.

