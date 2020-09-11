Sky Sports reporter: Man United make ‘breakthrough’ in talks to sign 20-year-old

Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

Manchester United have made a “breakthrough” in talks to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils have been relentlessly linked with a move to bring the 20-year-old attacking midfielder to Old Trafford this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Sancho is widely regarded as one of European football’s top young attacking talents and he has constantly be touted as a possible target for the Red Devils throughout the summer.

However, Dortmund have publicly insisted that they are planning for Sancho to remain at the German club this summer despite all of the speculation.

Now, however, Sky Sports journalist Sheth has claimed that talks about the possibility of bringing Sancho to Old Trafford this summer have been making good progress this week and that there has been a breakthrough when it comes to agent fees and personal terms.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sheth said: “I’ve been speaking to somebody close to a potential deal involving Jadon Sancho to Manchester United and in the past 24 hours there have been developments and potentially good news for Manchester United fans, because the issues of agent fees and personal terms, I’ve been told, are no longer a problem.

“Manchester United are remaining tight-lipped on these developments but it’s clear that some good progress has been made on overcoming the problems of agent fees and wages.

“We understand that United remain very resolute and determined to not overpay for a player given the realities of the coronavirus pandemic, but given that this was the issue for the past two or three weeks that Manchester United weren’t making a bid because they needed to sort out agent fees and personal terms for Jadon Sancho, this appears to be some sort of a breakthrough.

“It’s our understanding now that the agent fees and the personal terms are not going to be a problem anymore.”

Manchester United have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with the Red Devils having only brought in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

The Red Devils, who finished in third place in the table last term, will kick off their new Premier League campaign when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on 19 September.

