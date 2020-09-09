Sky Sports reporter delivers fresh Jadon Sancho update for Man United fans

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jadon Sancho remains as Manchester United’s number one target in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to sign the England international throughout the summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add some attacking firepower to his squad ahead of the new season.

However, despite all of the speculation linking Sancho with a big-money switch to Old Trafford, there is yet to be any official word of a transfer deal for the 20-year-old.

Borussia Dortmund have publicly insisted that they have no intention of selling Sancho this summer but the Red Devils continue to be credited with an interest in bringing him to Old Trafford.

Now, Sky Sports News reporter Sheth has delivered a fresh update on Sancho’s situation, insisting that the attacking midfielder remains as Manchester United’s number one target in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sheth said: “If you take what Borussia Dortmund are saying on face value – there is no deal. They set their own deadline and have said he’s staying. That’s the end, that’s final.

“I don’t think Man United feel that it is final. They are still negotiating with Sancho’s representatives about personal terms and agent fees.

“Once they have done that, they will go to Dortmund with a bid and hopefully see him agitate for a move to United.

“As far as Man United are concerned, he remains the number one target – they do want to bring Jadon Sancho to the club – I don’t think that it is completely dead.”

Manchester United still have plenty of time to conclude a deal for Sancho this summer, with the transfer window not due to close until 5 October.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 19 September.

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table last term as Solskjaer led the Red Devils back into the Champions League in his first full season in charge at Old Trafford.

