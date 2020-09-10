Jamie Carragher makes prediction about Man United this season

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher believes that Manchester United are poised to pose a threat to Liverpool FC and Manchester City in the Premier League title race this season.

The Red Devils finished in third place in the Premier League table last term as they secured a return to the Champions League in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United enjoyed a run of improved form in the second half of the season, with the Red Devils having been boosted by the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January.

The Red Devils have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with Manchester United having only brought in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

However, they continue to be linked with a host of potential signings such as Jadon Sancho ahead of the close of the transfer window on 5 October.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher is not expecting Manchester United to win the title this season, but he does feel that they will be stronger challengers than they were last season as they bid to build on their third-placed finish this term.

“I still think Manchester City, rather than Manchester United, will be the biggest obstacle to Liverpool retaining the title but I do see United getting a lot closer,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“The signing of Bruno Fernandes has been fantastic – he was outstanding in the second half of last season and I’m really excited to see him for a full season.

“If Liverpool don’t win the league this season, I don’t think it will be because they will have lacked motivation.

“This Liverpool team went to a Champions League final, came back the next year and won it, then went on to win the Premier League.

“The only worry for Liverpool is that the team hasn’t changed too much. Sometimes you just need a bit of freshness adding to it, mentally as much as anything. It will be interesting to see if they get a signing or two across the line.

“I don’t see Chelsea or Manchester United getting to 90-plus points to win a title.

“I hope they can close the gap to make it more exciting but I still just see Liverpool or City for the league.”

Manchester United will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 19 September.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

