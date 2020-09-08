Man United ended Kai Havertz interest to focus on top transfer target – report

Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

Manchester United turned down the chance to sign Kai Havertz this summer to focus on landing their top target Jadon Sancho, according to reports in the British media.

The Manchester Evening News, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Red Devils did have an interest in signing Havertz this summer before the German attacker completed his big-money transfer to Chelsea FC from Bayer Leverkusen last week.

However, the same article claims that Manchester United did not want to pay Bayer Leverkusen’s asking price and decided to try and sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund instead.

Sancho, of course, has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United throughout the summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers looking to add to his attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

But the same story says that as things stand, Manchester United are not willing to pay Borussia Dortmund’s £108m asking price for Sancho and he looks set to stay in the Bundesliga for now.

That being said, Manchester United still have plenty of time to try and get a deal done, with the transfer window not set to close until 5 October.

Havertz, meanwhile, is settling into life at Chelsea FC after having completed his big-money move last week.

The Blues have been very active in the summer transfer window so far, with the west London side having brought in the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva in a £230m squad revamp at Stamford Bridge.

