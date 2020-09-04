Man United told signing Chelsea FC midfielder would make them title challengers

N'Golo Kante (Photo: EA Sports)

Manchester United would be transformed into serious title challengers next season if they were to sign N’Golo Kante from Chelsea FC, according to Andros Townsend.

The Red Devils have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with Manchester United having completed their first signing ahead of next season this week.

Manchester United announced on Wednesday that they had completed a deal to bring in Donny van de Beek from Ajax, with the 23-year-old midfielder penning a five-year contract with the Red Devils.

The Red Devils continue to be linked with a host of other potential new arrivals ahead of the new campaign as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have until early October to add to their squad, with the summer transfer window having been extended due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Crystal Palace winger Townsend has explained why he reckons that Manchester United should consider a move to bring Kante to Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, as quoted by the Daily Express, Townsend said: “For me, 100 per cent, his best position is just in front of the back four, patrolling that midfield, literally like a wall between the midfield and the back four.

“He is the best player in the world in that position. If, hypothetically, he went to Man United, he would make them title challengers.

“Not only because they’ve got N’Golo Kante, but the freedom it’ll allow Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes to play higher up the field.”

Kante, 29, scored three goals in 22 Premier League appearances for Chelsea FC last season as the Blues ended up in fourth place in the top-flight table.

Townsend continued: “I hope he’s still got a place at Chelsea. Like I said, he’s the best player in the world in that position.

“I’d like to think he can get back into the team and get playing as well as we know he can. But only Frank [Lampard] can answer that question.

“Maybe Frank is like [Maurizio] Sarri where he doesn’t see that [defensive midfield] position, playing that way in the Premier League.

“Maybe he wants to play a bit more attacking. Kante can go to any team in the world.”

Manchester United ended up in third spot in the Premier League as they secured their place in the Champions League for next season following a good run of form in the second part of the campaign.

The Red Devils will kick off their new season with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 19 September.

