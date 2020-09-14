Gareth Bale (Photo: BT Sport / YouTube)

Tim Sherwood believes that Manchester United should make a move to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid this summer because he would “flourish” at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a number of signings this summer but they have so far only completed a deal to bring midfielder Donny van de Beek to the club from Ajax.

Manchester United have been relentlessly linked with a move to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho this summer, but a switch is yet to materialise despite all of the transfer talk.

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has also been touted as a possible target for the Red Devils as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his second full season in charge at the club.

However, former Tottenham manager Sherwood reckons that the Red Devils would be wise to try and tempt Bale, 31, back to the Premier League this summer because he feels that the forward would be a perfect fit for Manchester United.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Sherwood said: “When teams back off, that’s when Manchester United have struggled, but that was until [Bruno] Fernandes came in.

“Fernandes could find the key to the door and open teams up. Van de Beek can do that as well, he makes runs and scores goals.

“But I would also go for Jack Grealish, he can open the door, he’s another Fernandes and gives them another quality that they need.

“I would also go out and sign Gareth Bale on a free transfer. For me, he needs to come back to the Premier League and start playing football again.

“I think he has a lot to offer and I think he will flourish for a couple of seasons if he goes to Manchester United.”

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace this weekend.

Solskjaer is looking to guide his team towards a Premier League title challenge this season after they finished in third place last term in the table.

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

