Sky Sports reporter gives update on Dayot Upamecano for Man United fans

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United will not be signing Dayot Upamecano this summer, but the RB Leipzig defender could be a target for the Red Devils in the future, according to Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper.

The Red Devils have been linked with a host of potential signings this summer but they have so far only completed one inbound transfer in the shape of midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

French defender Upamecano has been touted as a possible target for the Red Devils ahead of the new campaign as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers adding to his defensive options ahead of his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old is highly rated in Europe and he made 38 appearances across all competitions for Leipzig last season.

However, Sky Sports News reporter Cooper has now revealed that although Manchester United have been tracking Upamecano this summer, they do not look likely to make a move to bring him to Old Trafford this year.

Despite that, Solskjaer could still look to bring in a new defender before the transfer window closes on 5 October, according to Cooper.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Cooper said: “The other area of the team that needs attention is defence.

“Dayot Upamecano was extensively scouted and impressed United’s recruitment experts, but he won’t be coming to Old Trafford this summer.

“The RB Leipzig defender is someone who might be a target further on down the line, perhaps even next summer, although there will be more suitors for his signature if he continues to impress.

“Solskjaer would still like a quality signing to put the right sort of pressure on Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.”

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League last season under Solskjaer.

The Red Devils will return to top-flight action when they take on Crystal Palace at home in their first Premier League game of the new campaign on 19 September.

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip