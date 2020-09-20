Micah Richards predicts where Man United will finish this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Micah Richards doesn’t believe that Manchester United have what it takes to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with Manchester United having only brought in Donny van de Beek from Ajax ahead of the new campaign as things stand.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer led Manchester United to a third-placed finish in the Premier League last term but the Red Devils ended up 33 points behind champions Liverpool FC.

The Red Devils boss will be hoping that his side have what it takes to challenge the likes of Liverpool FC and Manchester City at the top of the table this season.

However, although former Manchester City star Richards believes that Manchester United are likely to improve this term, he does not see them challenging the likes of Liverpool FC at the top of the table.

Speaking to Sky Sports before Manchester United’s clash with Crystal Palace, Richards said: “I don’t think United have strengthened enough at present to challenge for the title [this] season.

“I think the arrival of Donny van de Beek improves them, but when you look at Manchester City and Liverpool their cohesion is infinitely better than United’s still.

“When you get new players, it doesn’t mean you’re going to be a great team overnight.

“When you look at what Jurgen Klopp has done… he arrived at Liverpool five years ago, and it took him time to reach the heights.

“I think they’ll be massively improved and they’ve got more strength in depth, but I still think they’ll be far off Liverpool and Manchester City.”

Manchester United, who signed Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window, are in League Cup action on Tuesday night when they take on Luton Town in the third round.

After that, Solskjaer’s men will travel to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime as they look to make a positive start to the new campaign.

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

